1 shot at gas station near Fort Lauderdale

NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) – A person was shot at a gas station near Fort Lauderdale Thursday morning.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, deputies are investigating a Marathon gas station shooting, located at 3090 Sunrise Blvd. Officials said one person was shot.

The victim fled to safety at 2411 NW 7th St and was then transported to Broward Health Medical Center.

Deputies have not confirmed whether the shooter was taken into custody or not.

