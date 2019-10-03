1 school cleared, 2 others remain evacuated in Lauderdale Lakes following bomb threat

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have given the all clear at Lauderdale Lakes Middle School, while Boyd Anderson high School and Oriole Elementary School remain evacuated following a bomb threat.

Broward County Public School officials confirmed the three adjacent schools in the area of Northwest 39th Street and 31st Avenue were evacuated on Thursday morning.

Officials said a Crime Stoppers tip was received regarding a bomb threat made toward Boyd Anderson High and Lauderdale Lakes Middle. Oriole Elementary was placed on lockdown due to its proximity to the two schools.

As of 1:30 p.m., Lauderdale Lakes Middle was cleared and students were being allowed back inside.

The older students have been evacuated to one of the campus’ football fields while the elementary students were taken to a separate location off campus.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies said the evacuations are not related to a SWAT situation occurring nearby.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.