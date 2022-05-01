POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was safely evacuated and a dog was deceased after a duplex fire in Pompano Beach.

Authorities responded to a duplex fire that ripped out near the 800 block of Southwest Seventh Street just before 5 a.m. Sunday.

Crews extinguished the flames in the back bed room.

“Fire is knocked down pretty quick, and we contain the fire to that back unit only,” said Pompano Beach Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Vincent Hreso.

The people that live there were able to get out, but their two dogs got stuck inside.

“We were able to pull out one dog and a second one that was deceased. The first one is alive and well,” said Hreso. “We did evaluate one person that has minor injuries.”

Luckily, the fire did not spread any further.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.