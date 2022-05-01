POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was safely evacuated and a dog was killed after a duplex caught fire in Pompano Beach.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze along the 800 block of Southwest Seventh Street, just before 5 a.m., Sunday.

Hours later, a 68-year-old man showed us the damage after, he said, he woke up his bedroom filled with smoke and the unit next door engulfed in flames.

“I just opened the door and came out quick,” he said.

Crews arrived to find flames shooting from inside a back bedroom in one of the duplex units.

Firefighters were able to douse the flames.

“Fire is knocked down pretty quick, and we contained the fire to that back unit only,” said Pompano Beach Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Vincent Hreso.

The people who live in the duplex were able to get out, but their two dogs got stuck inside.

“We were able to pull out one dog and a second one that was deceased. The first one is alive and well,” said Hreso. “We did evaluate one person that has minor injuries.”

The man who spoke with 7News said the fire and smoke from the other unit spread to his home and left it filled with smoke damage to his kitchen, bedroom, bathroom, closet and living room.

“That’s the smoke, that’s the smoke,” he said as he showed a 7News crew the damage inside his unit.

The man said he and his sister have lived there for 23 years and now will have to find someplace else to live for the time being. Although many of their lifelong belongings are ruined, he said, the outcome could have been a lot worse.

“I didn’t die,” he said.

Volunteers with the American Red Cross responded to the scene to assist the families who don’t have a place to stay.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

