1 rescued after car plunges into West Miami-Dade canal

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has been rescued from a vehicle after it crashed into a canal in West Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene near the southbound Florida Turnpike exit along Northwest 12th Street just after 9 p.m., Wednesday.

Rescue officials confirmed one victim has been rescued, although their condition remains unknown.

Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route, as rescue crews continue to search for other possible victims.

