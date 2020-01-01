1 released from hospital after boat crashes into jetty near Port Everglades

NEAR PORT EVERGLADES, Fla. (WSVN) – One person has been released from the hospital after a boat crashed into a jetty near Port Everglades.

The crash happened near South Ocean Lane just after 12 a.m., Tuesday.

One of the people on board the vessel was thrown overboard.

Investigators said the Indiana residents struck the rocks while attempting to navigate the dark waters.

The vessel has since been removed.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.