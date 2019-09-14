1 pulled from car after crash on I-95 on-ramp in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews pulled a driver to safety after he crashed on an Interstate 95 on-ramp in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of the crash near the Northwest 103rd Street exit, early Saturday morning.

Firefighters pulled the victim from the crushed car after he apparently crashed into a small palm tree and treated him at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

