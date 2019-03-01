1 person detained after police, SWAT team respond in North Miami Beach residence

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police officers and SWAT team members have one person in custody after they had to respond to a situation that may have involved a barricaded person inside a North Miami Beach residence.

Blocked off by caution tape, an apartment building and parking lot in the area of Northeast 168th Street and 15th Avenue was filled with a heavy police presence starting at around 3 a.m.

@myNMBPolice has secured the area and the situation is under control. No threat to the community. One person is being detained. No injuries reported. — North Miami Beach PD (@myNMBPolice) March 1, 2019

Residents of the apartment building said police officials went door to door, telling them to stay inside their apartments.

North Miami Beach police officers were assisted by Aventura Police with the response.

The specific reason behind the investigation is currently unknown, but some residents said police were talking to a barricaded person during a possible domestic situation on the third floor.

“The wife is down with the police, but she can’t go inside too because the door is locked. Now police are going to try to open the door, but it was a long time,” said resident Pedro Santiago.

Santiago was denied entry into his apartment by police officials when the standoff was taking place but has since been able to get inside.

