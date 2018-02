HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A fiery car crash in Hialeah left one person dead, Wednesday.

7 Skyforce flew over the scene of the crash early Wednesday.

According to police, the driver lost control and hit a light pole along Okeechobee Road and Hialeah Drive.

The impact caused the car to burst into flames, trapping and killing the driver inside.

