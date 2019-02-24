1 pedestrian dead, 3 officers injured after fatal Miami police chase

MIAMI (WSVN) - One pedestrian has died and three officers have been injured after a police chase ends in a fatal crash.

Miami Police responded to the accident near Northwest 17th Avenue and 58th Street around 5 p.m., Sunday.

Police said they recognized a red Hyundai involved in an alleged Saturday night armed carjacking and gave chase.

According to police, the vehicle carrying the four heavily-armed suspects struck and killed a woman who was exiting a nearby funeral home.

The chase ended when the car flipped upside down and came to rest on its roof, police said.

Police said they have recovered several guns on scene.

Officials said the three officers were injured when they attempted to get the suspects out of the upside-down car. They are expected to be OK.

Three of the four suspects are juvenile, officials said.

The juveniles were taken into custody and then transported to an area hospital, where they are expected to be OK.

Police continue to investigate the crash and have closed off Northwest 17th Avenue in both directions.

Officials advise drivers to avoid the area.

