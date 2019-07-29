1 of 3 deputies charged in connection to pepper spraying of teen during arrest appears in court

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - One of the three Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies facing charges in connection to a 15-year-old teen who was pepper sprayed and thrown against the pavement appeared in court Monday.

The Broward State Attorney’s Office filed charges against BSO Sgt. Gregory LaCerra, 51, and deputies Christopher Krickovich, 29, and Ralph Mackey, 49, on July 3.

LaCerra faces two counts of battery for spraying 15-year-old Delucca Rolle in the face with pepper spray and throwing him to the pavement, one count of falsifying records and one count of conspiracy to falsify records for his reporting of the circumstances surrounding the arrest.

Mackey faces one count of falsifying records and one count of conspiracy to falsify records for falsifying the description of the circumstances of Rolle’s arrest.

Krickovich faces two counts of battery for slamming Rolle’s face or head to the pavement and punching the juvenile in the head with his fist and two counts of falsifying records. He also faces one count of conspiracy to falsify records for falsifying the description of the circumstances of the juvenile’s arrest.

Krickovich and Mackey were scheduled to appear in court Monday afternoon, but Mackey waived his right to appear in court for hearings.

Krickovich appeared before the judge for his status hearing.

Both deputies have entered a written plea of not guilty.

LaCerra, Mackey and Krickovich have been suspended without pay.

