MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - One of the two men arrested in connection to a shooting near a popular South Beach restaurant appeared before a judge on Wednesday.

Miami Beach Police arrested Wisdom Awute and Christopher Urena on Tuesday after a Monday night shooting near Prime 112, in the area of Ocean Drive and First Street.

According to arrest reports, Charlotte-based Awute and Davie-based Urena began fighting after two cars bumped into each other outside of the restaurant. Words were exchanged and things turned violent.

In the end, two people were shot.

It’s not the first time Urena has been involved in a shootout and has claimed self-defense. He’s out on bond for a 2016 shooting in Davie, where officers said he pulled out a gun and started shooting at Top Notch Barber Shop following an argument with another customer. That case remains pending, according to court records.

Awute appeared before a judge on Wednesday where his attorney tried to have his hearing delayed. He argued his client has the right to have witnesses testify before bond is set.

The judge disagreed.

Awute, a recording artist under rapper DaBaby’s record label, was apparently with DaBaby the night of the shooting.

DaBaby was also questioned but released.

Awute and Urena are being held at TGK without bond.

