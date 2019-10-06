1 nearly drowns in Bal Harbor Beach

BAL HARBOUR, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials were called to the scene of a victim who nearly drowned in Bal Harbor.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene near the 9600 block of Collins Avenue in Bal Harbor around noon, Sunday.

The patient was pulled from the water by a Good Samaritan who has been identified as Martin Aguilera, officials said.

Aguilera was a Sunny Isles Beach Ocean Rescue who also helped to perform CPR on the victim.

Aguilera said he was in the right place at the right time.

Officials said there was only one patient who was transported Mount Sinai Medical Center.

Their condition remains unknown.

