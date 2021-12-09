KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — A 1-month-old boy who was riding on a passenger’s lap died Thursday when their car crashed on Florida’s Turnpike near Orlando and he was ejected, law enforcement officials said.

The Florida Highway Patrol the baby was riding on the lap of a 41-year-old woman at 6:35 a.m. when their driver, a 38-year-old man, did not stop and their car slammed into the back of a tractor-trailer in Osceola County, south of Orlando. The boy was thrown from the car and pronounced dead at the scene.

The highway patrol said the three were from Los Angeles, but did not confirm if they were a family. The FHP said the woman was hospitalized in critical condition, while the man was in serious condition. The truck driver was not hurt. No names were released.

Florida law requires infants to ride in secured baby carriers or in an car seat built into the vehicle.

