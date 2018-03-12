PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. (WSVN) — Police are seeking the public’s help in catching two men who, they said, stole $1 million in equipment from a marine business in Pembroke Park.

Surveillance video captured the duo posing as job applicants at Baltec Marine back in January before they returned after hours to steal a forklift and marine equipment.

Baltec Marine’s manager said the perpetrators visited the business more than a dozen times between Jan. 5 and Jan. 8, taking what they could over that period.

If you have any information on the burglars’ whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

