1 left lane blocked on I-595 EB near Marina Mile after rollover crash

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Drivers heading eastbound on Interstate 595 should expect some delays due to a rollover crash near Marina Mile.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene on Tuesday morning where the rolled over silver SUV could be seen near the left guardrail just before the ramp to Exit 8.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the driver sustained injuries that are not life-threatening.

The left lane of the off-ramp remains closed.

A tow truck has since responded to the scene.

