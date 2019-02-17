1 killed in South Beach shooting; witnesses describe chaotic scene

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has died after gunfire disrupted holiday weekend festivities in South Beach, triggering chaos as people screamed and ran for cover, witnesses said.

Miami Beach Police and Fire Rescue units responded to reports of a shooting along 14th Street and Collins Avenue, around 11:41 p.m., Saturday.

Officers found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds after responding to reports of a shooting in Miami Beach.

Rescue crews rushed him to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Witnesses in the area said they heard several rounds go off, which triggered a panic.

“We saw a lot of people running around everywhere, so I went on the ground. Two customers, two of them ran away, and some people, they were like screaming, yelling,” said a witness in the area.

“I ran right inside. It sounded like it was right behind me,” added another witness. “I could hear the shells hit the ground. That’s how close it was, I swear.”

An investigation into the shooting is now underway.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

