1 killed in shooting at Fort Lauderdale Shell station

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after, they said, one person was shot and killed at a gas station in Fort Lauderdale, Saturday afternoon.

Fort Lauderdale Police responded to the scene of the shooting at the Shell station located at 880 W. Sunrise Blvd., at around 2 p.m.

Responding officers found the victim deceased at the scene.

7News cameras showed crime scene investigators gathering evidence outside of the station’s convenience store. The victim’s body was surrounded by a large blue tarp.

Officials have not provided further details about the circumstances behind the shooting.

This remains an active investigation.

