1 killed in police-involved shooting in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was killed after, authorities said, a police officer responding to a possible shooting opened fire in Hollywood neighborhood.

According to Hollywood Police, the shooting took place in the area of North 70th Terrace and Harding Street, Sunday afternoon.

The Hollywood PD is currently investigating an Officer Involved Shooting. Current media staging area will be N. 67 Av / Park St. pic.twitter.com/VAvb25zuoD — HollywoodFL Police (@HollywoodFLPD) July 14, 2019

Investigators said officers had responded to a 911 call of shots fired along the 7000 block of Liberty Square.

The caller said someone had shot at their vehicle while driving through the neighborhood and gave police a description of the subject.

Surveillance video captured a man opening fire at a white van near North 67th Avenue and Park Street. The man is then seen taking off on foot.

Shortly after, the officers found a man matching the description provided by the caller and at least one of them opened fire, fatally striking the subject.

7News cameras captured an active police presence at both scenes.

Police have not disclosed the identities of the victim or the shooter, as they continue to investigate.

