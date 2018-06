FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a fatal crash in Fort Lauderdale.

It happened early Friday morning on the ramp from Interstate 595 to northbound Interstate 95.

7Skyforce flew over the scene, where a mangled car was seen on the shoulder.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

