1 killed in fiery crash in Hialeah

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after one person was killed in a fiery crash in Hialeah, officials said.

Hialeah Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the two-vehicle collision in the area of East Eighth Avenue and 29th Street, just after 8 p.m., Saturday.

Crews pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

As of 11 p.m., East Eighth Avenue remained shut down near the scene of the crash while police investigated.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

