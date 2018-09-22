1 killed in 3rd Broward crash involving bicyclists in 1 day

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A bicyclist was struck and killed by a vehicle in Pompano Beach, the third such crash in Broward County in less than 24 hours.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the victim and the vehicle collided near 3300 North Dixie Highway, at around 8 p.m., Saturday.

Paramedics took the bicyclist to Broward Health North, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver remained at the scene.

Saturday morning, a 52-year-old man who was riding his bike in Fort Lauderdale was taken to the hospital in critical condition after he was struck by a driver who fled the scene.

Friday night, a bicyclist was killed in Davie after he was hit by a 2015 Dodge Dart along Davie Boulevard. The driver in this crash stayed behind.

Alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the Davie crash.

