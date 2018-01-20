AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - One person was killed after, police said, gunfire broke out outside of the LA Fitness in Aventura, Friday night.

Aventura Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the shooting along the 3400 block of Northeast 207th Street, just after 11:30 p.m.

Police confirmed one person was found deceased at the scene and that the shooting occurred outside of the gym.

Officials have not provided further information about the incident.

