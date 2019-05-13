1 killed after Miami-Dade Transit bus, SUV collide on Card Sound Road

KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was killed after a Miami-Dade Transit bus and an SUV collided head-on along Card Sound Road between Miami-Dade and Monroe counties, leading authorities to shut down the roadway for hours.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene of the crash just south of a toll plaza in Key Largo, just before 4 p.m., Monday.

Officials confirmed one person was killed.

A Miami-Dade Transit spokesperson said there were no passengers inside the bus at the time of the crash, and the driver is OK.

Troopers shut down Card Sound Road in both directions while they investigated. It has since reopened to traffic.

FHP continues to investigate.

