1 killed after Deerfield Beach crash

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was killed after two cars collided in Deerfield Beach.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the crash took place near Southwest First Street and 32nd Avenue, just before 4 a.m., Sunday.

Officials said one passenger inside one of the vehicles did not survive.

7News cameras captured one of the mangled cars at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.

