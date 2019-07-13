1 killed after car slams into wall, fence outside SW Miami-Dade home

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Southwest Miami-Dade homeowner was left shaken after a driver slammed into his fence, leaving one person dead.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash near Miller Drive and Southwest 87th Avenue. at around 6:30 a.m., Saturday.

Homeowner Marcos Guerra struggled to find the words to describe his harrowing experience.

“Actually went through my concrete wall and iron,” he said.

Investigators said the driver lost control of his vehicle, crashed into an exterior concrete wall and then smashed into an iron fence.

Police said the impact killed one person in the car.

“It’s not easy to break down, and they completely went through that fence,” said Guerra.

Guerra said he has lived on this street for seven years, but for the first time he’s concerned for his grandchildren, who like to play in the front yard.

The problem that I see in this road is, it’s a very popular road,” he said.

Police blocked off the busy street so crews could clean up the debris.

The mangled car was later towed away.

Guerra, meanwhile, is determined not to let the crash shake him up too much and instead focus on the future.

“Right now I’m trying to contact the general contractor to start building a new [fence] as hard or harder or heavier than the one that I had,” he said.

He also called for county officials to make the area safer for families.

“Something should be done,” he said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.