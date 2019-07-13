1 killed after car slams into fence outside SW Miami-Dade home

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Southwest Miami-Dade homeowner was left shaken after a driver slammed into his fence, leaving one person dead.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash near Miller Drive and Southwest 87th Avenue. at around 6:30 a.m., Saturday.

Investigators said the driver lost control of his vehicle and crashed.

Homeowner Marcos Guerra said the impact woke him up.

“It’s not easy to break down, and they completely went through that fence,” he said.

Guerra said he is grateful that his grandchildren were not outside at the time.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.