SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person died and few were uninjured after being involved in a car crash that took place around 3:10 a.m., Saturday morning.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a white Lexus sedan and a silver Nissan SUV were traveling north on the FL Turnpike in the area of State Road 874, when they were involved in a traffic crash.

The crash caused the Nissan to overturn and strike the median concrete barrier wall. The Lexus caught on fire after the collision.

The driver of the Nissan, a hispanic male, died on the scene due to his injuries.

The occupants of the Lexus were able to exit the vehicle without any injuries.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.