MIAMI (WSVN) - Gunfire tore though parts of Miami-Dade County this Father’s Day weekend, claiming the life of a young man and sending four other victims to the hospital.

A family in Miami Gardens is in disbelief over the sudden loss of 24-year-old Thristan Hanson.

“The gun violence needs to stop,” said a family member.

According to Miami Gardens Police, Hanson and two other men were gunned down outside his parents’ home on Northwest 181 Street and 41st Court, just before 1 a.m.

“Seeing this happen to him is very gut-wrenching, very sad,” said Michael W. Smith, a friend of the family.

The deadly gunfire left several cars riddled with bullets.

Loved ones said Hanson was in town visiting and had plans to take his father out to eat and to church.

“I think that’s the most impactful part of it, especially for his dad, knowing that he came home specifically to spend time with him, and instead this tragedy has occurred,” said Smith.

Paramedics rushed the victims Jackson Memorial Hospital, where Hanson died. As of Sunday night, one of the other victims was listed in critical condition and the other had been released.

As for Hanson’s family, they said they want to see an end to the violence.

“This ain’t nothing new, but it ain’t gonna be nothing old,” said the family member. “It’s still going to continue, and we’ve got to stop with the guns.”

Gun violence also sparked in two other shootings in the City of Miami.

According to City of Miami Police, a man was shot during a robbery in the area of Northwest 47th Street and Third Avenue, Saturday, just before 10:30 p.m.

The victim told responding officers he was being robbed by two subjects before he was shot.

He was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in unknown condition.

Hours later, another man was also robbed and shot along the 2900 block of Louise Street in Coconut Grove. Police said this incident took place Sunday just before 4:15 a.m.

Investigators said, as in Saturday night’s shooting, the victim in this case was shot after he had been robbed by two subjects.

This victim was also taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in unknown condition.

As police continue searching for Hanson’s killer, his family is praying for healing and and end to the bloodshed.

“Come forward, share the information, and let’s break the cycle,” said Smith.

If you have any information on any of these shootings, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.

