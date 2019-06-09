1 killed, 4 hospitalized after crash near Coral Ridge Mall

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has died and four others have been taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash near the entrance to Coral Ridge Mall in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue units have responded to the scene of the two-vehicle wreck at 2500 East Oakland Blvd., just before 8:45 p.m., Sunday.

Photos tweeted by FLFR showed a black sedan and SUV with significant damage.

Paramedics transported all five victims to Broward Health Medical Center. Officials said One of the patients succumbed to their injuries either during transport or at the hospital.

Officials said two of the surviving victims are listed in critical condition, another is listed in serious condition, and the fourth victim suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police have shut down all westbound lanes of East Oakland Park Boulevard while they continue to investigate. They urged drivers to avoid the area until and seek alternate routes.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this breaking story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.