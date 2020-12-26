1 killed, 3 hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in their search for the person or people responsible for a drive-by shooting in a Miami neighborhood that left a man dead and sent three other victims, including a juvenile, to the hospital.

City of Miami Police units responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the area of Northwest 13th Avenue and 60th Street at around 1:30 p.m., Saturday.

“It appears that a vehicle was traveling in the area when they started to fire from a high-capacity rifle,” said Miami Police Assistant Chief Manny Morales.

Investigators said responding officers arrived to find three of the victims suffering from gunshot wounds and one grazed by a bullet.

“Our officers immediately started performing first aid. We got fire rescue,” said Morales.

Miami Fire Rescue paramedics transported three of the four patients to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center and the fourth to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

One patient, a man in his 20s, later succumbed to his injuries, police said.

The conditions of the surviving victims are unknown.

Officials have not specified the victims’ ages but said Miami Police’s homicide unit is leading the investigation.

“It is unconscionable that at 1:30 in the afternoon on a Saturday, when children should be enjoying the holiday weekend, the day right after Christmas, that they have to be subjected to this violence,” said Morales.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

“The only way that we’re going to begin to make an impact in our community and make all our neighborhoods safe is when the folks that live here, the folks that are more deeply impacted, the folks that have historically been impacted by these types of incidents, step forward and say, ‘No more,'” said Morales.

The scene remained active as of 10 p.m., as investigators tried to piece together what led up to the incident. Evidence markers, many marking bullet casings left behind, were laid out throughout the crime scene.

Investigators have not released a description of the vehicle involved.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

