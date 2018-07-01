1 killed, 3 airlifted after car hits pedestrians at Sunny Isles Beach bus stop

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was killed and three others, including two minors, were airlifted to the hospital after, officials said, they were struck by a car at a bus stop in Sunny Isles Beach.

According to Sunny Isles Beach Police, a driver lost control along 174th Street and Collins Avenue, slamming into people waiting at the bus stop across the street, Sunday, just after 8 p.m.

“A total of four victims were struck by the vehicle. Unfortunately, one person is confirmed deceased on the scene,” said Sunny Isles Beach Police Sgt. Brian Schnell. “The other three were transported via air rescue to local hospitals. Their condition is unknown at this time.”

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue confirmed two of the victims were minors. They were rushed to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood.

The driver of the car remained at the scene.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.