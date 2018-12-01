DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver was killed after he struck a pickup truck on Interstate 95 in Deerfield Beach, leaving two people with minor injuries.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash along the northbound lanes north of Hillsboro Road, at around 2:30 a.m., Saturday.

According to investigators, a Toyota Tundra struck an unoccupied Dodge Ram truck that was resting in the inside center lane due to a previous crash.

Authorities said the driver of the Tundra did not see the Ram and struck the right rear side of the vehicle, causing the Ram to go over the concrete wall separating northbound and southbound lanes.

The Tundra continued traveling north and ended on the outside shoulder of the highway facing northwest.

Paramedics transported the driver of the Tundra to Broward Health North, where he was pronounced dead. He was identified as 30-year-old Christopher McGregor.

Crews also took a passenger in the Tundra and a pedestrian to Broward Health North with minor injuries.

Officials said neither McGregor nor the passenger were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

Authorities are investigating whether alcohol was a factor.

