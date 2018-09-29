NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was killed and another was taken to the hospital after they were shot at a home in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Northwest 24th Avenue and 44th Street, at around 7:20 p.m., Saturday.

Responding officers found the victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene. His girlfriend identified him as Marquel Brooks.

Paramedics transported the surviving victim to Ryder Trauma Center in unknown condition.

Investigators said this appears to have been a drive-by shooting.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

