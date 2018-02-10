1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Fort Lauderdale Shell station

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after, they said, two people were shot, one of them fatally, in broad daylight at a gas station in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Police responded to the scene of the shooting at the Shell station located at 880 W. Sunrise Blvd., Saturday, at around 2 p.m.

Responding officers found a male victim deceased at the scene. Investigators said he was gunned down near the front door of the station’s convenience store.

Police said another person was also shot but survived.

7News cameras showed crime scene investigators gathering evidence outside of the station’s convenience store. The victim’s body was surrounded by a large blue tarp.

7News cameras captured devastated family members consoling each other at the gas station.

Loved ones identified the victim as 46-year-old Gerald Gibson.

“He was a nice person. He never did anything to nobody,” said relative April Bell. “I don’t understand who could have done this to him.”

Bell described Gibson as a kind person who was trying to get his life back on track. “He was a good person, kindhearted, always laughing, smiling. A happy person,” she said.

At around 5:15 p.m. a silver sedan, possibly the victim’s vehicle, was towed from the scene.

Relatives said Gibson leaves behind several children and grandchildren.

A crime scene van remained at the scene at 10 p.m., as detectives worked into the night to search for Gibson’s killer and determine what led to his death.

Meanwhile, his family is gathering the strength to move on. “I just want justice to be served,” said Bell. “Whoever did this, they need to turn themselves in. I hope they find who did it.”

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

