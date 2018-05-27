MIAMI (WSVN) - A man was killed and a woman was taken to the hospital after, officials said, they were thrown from an overpass near the Rickenbacker Causeway in Miami, Sunday afternoon.

City of Miami Police and Miami Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash on the exit ramp leaving the causeway onto the southbound lanes of U.S. 1, near Southwest 26th Road and South Miami Avenue.

Paramedics transported both victims to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where the male victim was pronounced dead. The female victim is listed in serious condition,

Officials said the male victim was roughly in his 30s and the female victim is in her 20s.

Authorities shut down the exit ramp and two lanes of the causeway while they investigated. They have since reopened.

