HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A pedestrian was killed during a domestic dispute after a woman chased down her boyfriend in Hallandale Beach.

According to Hallandale Beach Police, a couple was fighting, and that’s when the woman began to chase her boyfriend, identified as Matthew Ellison, in her black Mazda SUV, Sunday evening.

Officials said the girlfriend had been following Ellison, who was driving a van. As he sped away, he struck a white Toyota Corolla with a man and a woman inside at the intersection of Atlantic Shores Boulevard and Northeast 12th Avenue.

Police said the van then hit the male pedestrian, identified as Lulian Rusanovschi, on the side of the road.

“The incident is a tragedy all the way around,” said Hallandale Beach Police Sgt. Pedro Abut. “We received a phone call of a serious traffic crash at the intersection of Northeast 12th Avenue and Atlantic Shores Boulevard.”

Paramedics rushed the 24-year-old pedestrian to Aventura Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Crews transported the driver of the van to Hollywood Memorial Hospital in critical condition after police said he shot himself.

“The gunshot is heard and then soon after, police arrive and they discover him,” Abut said.

The man and woman inside the Corolla were not hurt, but the impact caused the vehicle to break down.

Ellison’s girlfriend is cooperating with police. “At this time, there are no charges,” Abut said. “She’s cooperating with the investigation and that will be determined at a later date.”

The crash remains under investigation.

