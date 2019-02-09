1 killed, 1 hospitalized after truck slams into car in NE Miami-Dade

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver was killed and another was rushed to the hospital after a pickup truck slammed into a car in a Northeast Miami-Dade neighborhood with such force that the smaller vehicle ended up severed in half, officials said.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the violent collision took place at the intersection of Ives Dairy Road and Northeast 10th Avenue, at around 3 p.m., Saturday.

Troopers said the driver of a white Ford F-150 was making a left turn onto Northeast 10th Avenue at the same time that the driver of a blue Charger was heading east on Ives Dairy Road.

At some point, investigators said, the two vehicles collided, causing the Charger to crash into a light pole and split in two.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded shortly after and pronounced the driver of the Charger dead at the scene.

7News cameras captured the mangled remains of the Charger and the F-150 with severe front-end damage.

Crews transported the surviving motorist to an area hospital in unknown condition.

Area residents said wrecks like this have been happening far too frequently. Neighbor Sheri Rosenthal, who lives just feet away from the intersection, said she this is the second crash near her home in less than two weeks.

“My nerves are completely shot,” she said.

Rosenthal shared photos with 7News of a car that came crashing through a wall and into her backyard last week, barely missing her house guest.

“I literally froze for 15 minutes. I could not move,” she said. “Someone ran the light, and to avoid hitting that person, he slammed into the wall, and it happened so fast that — he said his brakes gave out, and he didn’t have time — and according to the police, he went at 40 to 50 miles an hour.”

Just before 7:30 p.m., 7News cameras captured the mangled Charger being loaded onto a flatbed truck and towed from the scene.

Authorities continue to investigate.

