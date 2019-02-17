NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a shooter who left one man dead and another critically injured in Northeast Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting in the area of Northeast 183rd Street and Sixth Avenue, near Interstate 95, early Sunday morning.

7News cameras captured the victims’ bullet-riddled black Nissan Rogue.

According to investigators, the victims’ vehicle was heading westbound along 183rd Street when they came under fire.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Paramedics rushed the passenger to Aventura Hospital in critical condition.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

