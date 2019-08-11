1 killed, 1 hospitalized after shooting in Little Haiti

MIAMI (WSVN) - One person was killed and another was taken to the hospital after, police said, they were shot in Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting in the area of Northeast 55th Street and Second Avenue, just after 9:30 p.m., Sunday.

According to investigators, one of the victims went inside a bar in the area and requested help because he had been shot.

Responding officers searched the area and found a second victim in a car near Northeast 57th Street. First responders pronounced that victim dead at the scene.

Paramedics transported the surviving victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital in unknown condition.

Officials urged residents to avoid the area of Northeast Second Avenue between 54th and 57th streets.

Police have not provided details about a possible shooter, as they continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

