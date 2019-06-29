1 killed, 1 hospitalized after drive-by shooting in NW Miami-Dade

Police are searching for the person or people responsible for a drive-by shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade that claimed the life of one man and sent another to the hospital.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to calls of shots fired along the 2600 block of Northwest 52nd Street in the Brownsville neighborhood, just before 12:45 p.m., Saturday.

First responders located the victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Paramedics transported them to Ryder Trauma Center, where one of the them succumbed to his injuries and the other victim is listed in unknown condition.

Detectives have not provided any details about a possible shooter or shooters, as they continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

