1 killed, 1 hospitalized after car hits pedestrians in Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman died and a man was rushed to the hospital after, officials said, they were struck by a vehicle in Dania Beach, Saturday night.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Hollywood Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of the crash on Sheridan Street, near Federal Highway.

Officials said the female victim died at the scene, and the male victim was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital in critical condition.

Both of the victims are in their 20s.

The driver of the vehicle involved stayed at the scene.

