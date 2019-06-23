1 killed, 1 hospitalized after car hits NW Miami-Dade traffic light

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was killed and another was taken to the hospital after they were involved in an overnight car crash in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Florida Highway Patrol and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the wreck near Krome Avenue and U.S. 27, early Sunday morning.

Officials said the driver hit a median, then slammed into a traffic light.

The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

Paramedics rushed the driver to an area hospital as a trauma alert.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

