HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A pedestrian was killed and a driver was taken to the hospital after an apparent case of road rage in Hallandale Beach.

According to Hallandale Beach Police, an altercation sparked between the male driver of a white van and the female driver of a black Mazda SUV, Sunday evening.

Officials said the SUV was following the van, and as the driver of the van sped away, he struck a white Toyota Corolla at the intersection of Atlantic Shores Boulevard and Northeast 12th Avenue.

Police said the van then hit the male pedestrian on the side of the road.

Paramedics rushed the pedestrian to Aventura Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Crews transported the driver of the van to Hollywood Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

The man and woman inside the Corolla were not hurt, but the impact caused the vehicle to break down.

The driver of the Mazda SUV is now a person of interest.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.