MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - One man has been arrested following a fatal shooting at the Clevelander Hotel in Miami Beach.

The shooting happened just after midnight at 1020 Ocean Drive, Friday.

Officials said the front desk employee of the hotel asked a man to stop sneaking into the hotel’s nightclub. The man was asked to leave, before shooting the employee 6 times.

Officers arrived at the scene and found him suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center and died en route.

According to Miami Beach Police, 29-nine-year-old Brandon Burris was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. Police said after he shot the employee, he fled the scene on foot but was captured half an hour later.

7News cameras captured the moment Burris was taken into the Miami Beach Police Department.

A tourist from Chicago, who asked to remain anonymous, was among those who witnessed the shooting.

“Once the shots rang out everybody was running, and trying to figure out which way to go,” she said. “Which was crazy because didn’t nobody know where the shots were coming from. When I turned around I saw the gunman, [he] dropped his bag, shoot another shot and run out the door.

Family friends have identified the victim as 50-year-old Dion Moore. They said he leaves behind three adult children.

The Clevelander Hotel’s management released a statement regarding the shooting. They said they are “…devastated that one of their valued employees needlessly lost his life.”

The Clevelander Hotel is cooperating with police.

Burris remains in jail without bond.

