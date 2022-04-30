FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was transported to the hospital after a stabbing in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Police responded to the 3800 block of Southwest 14th Street in reference to a stabbing around 4:45 a.m., Saturday.

The victim, an adult male, returned to his home after being stabbed and contacted police.

Investigators said the stabbing took place in the 3800 block of Davie Boulevard. The victim was walking home with an acquaintance when a male suspect approached them.

A physical altercation occurred and the victim was stabbed.

The victim was transported to Broward Health Medical Center by fire rescue.

The stabbing is under investigation.

