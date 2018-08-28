1 injured in NE Miami-Dade shooting; shooter at large

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One man was injured in an overnight shooting at a Northeast Miami-Dade residential neighborhood.

According to officials, it happened outside of a home along Northeast 211th Terrace and 13th Place.

Officials focused their investigation around a vehicle parked outside of the home with its headlights still on. The car has since been towed.

As a result, part of the neighborhood is being blocked off by police.

The male victim was transported to Aventura Hospital in unknown condition.

Police are now searching or the shooter.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

