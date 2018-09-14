1 injured in apparent shooting in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken one person to the hospital after he was injured in an apparent shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene along the 1500 block of Northwest 132nd Terrace, just before 9 p.m.

First responders found a male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Paramedics transported the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital in unknown condition.

Officials have not specified the victim’s age or provided any information about a subject.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

