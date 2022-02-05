MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities responded to reports of a person who was shot in Miami.

The incident took place at Opera Tower in the 1700 block of North Bayshore Drive around 12:05 a.m., Saturday.

Officers arrived at the scene and found an adult male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Miami Fire Rescue transported the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma in stable condition.

The cause of the shooting is under investigation.

