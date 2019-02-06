1 injured following collision involving police officer in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - One person was injured after a pregnant driver slammed into a North Bay Village Police officer’s unmarked car and another vehicle in Miami.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident along Northeast 79th Street and Pelican Harbor Drive, around 11:40 a.m., Wednesday.

Miami Police said the officer on duty was at a red light when the pregnant woman struck his car and another vehicle.

One person suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

Officials blocked off several lanes while investigating the crash.

